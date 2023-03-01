Suspect in mental crisis attacks Detroit police officers on northwest side

A man in mental crisis attacked Detroit police officers on the city's northwest side and had to be tazed during his arrest on Wednesday night.

Three officers went to the hospital to be evaluated with minor injuries, but are expected to recover.

At the time of the attack, the suspect had just crashed his car and was acting strange, claiming to be an alien and when police officers went to provide aid. At that point, Detroit police say the man hit one of the officers.

"The suspect was out of the vehicle acting irrationally and started striking one of our officers," said Cmdr. Curt Worboys, Detroit police 12th Precinct. "The officers were able to subdue the suspect without using much force,but they did have to taze the suspect and took him down to (Detroit Receiving Hospital."

Worboys said a domestic incident was the cause, where the man allegedly was fighting with his family members and bit his mother - leading to the 911 call.

After police arrived to the location, in the 19100 block of Woodingham Drive, the suspect immediately left in his car and crashed into a light pole just north of Seven Mile.

Worboys said the incident is a microcosm of the mental health calls DPD makes on a daily basis.



