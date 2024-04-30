66-year-old man sentenced to life for criminal sexual conduct cases with teens

article

A 66-year-old man was sentenced to life in a pair of criminal sexual conduct cases that were combined into one trial.

Dennis Peterson Sr. of Chesterfield Township, was convicted in March, of the two cases each with one victim for assaults from 2010 to 2016 and 2012 to 2016. In one of the cases, he was related to the victim.

Peterson was sentenced concurrently to:

Three life felonies of 25-30 years for first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13 years old.

One 15-year felony of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13 years old.

In the second case Peterson was sentenced to:

One life felony of first-degree criminal sexual conduct of 25 to 30 years with a victim under 13 years old.

Two first-degree life felonies of criminal sexual conduct of 108 to 180 months where the defendant is related to the victim.

"This sentence underscores a fundamental truth: actions have consequences," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido. "In the face of numerous counts of criminal sexual conduct, justice demands accountability. This verdict sends a clear message that such violations will not be tolerated in our society,"

