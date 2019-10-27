67-year-old man with Dementia missing from home in Detroit

Police need help in locating 67-year-old James Woods who went missing Saturday evening.

James was last seen on was last seen October 26, 2019 around 6:30 p.m. at his home located in the 10000 block of Sterritt.

He told his caregiver that he was going to sit on the porch. When the caregiver went to check on him at 7:00 p.m., he was gone.

James is 5'11", slim build, dark complexion, gray hair and gray facial hair. He was last seen wearing a red hat, blue jacket, beige pants and black gym shoes.

He is in poor physical condition and suffers from Dementia.



If anyone has seen James Woods or knows of his whereabouts they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department's Fifth Precinct at (313) 596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak up.

