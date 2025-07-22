Bloomfield Township Police searching for men after stranger danger incident

The Brief Police have sounded the alarms on safety after reports of a suspicious vehicle trying to pick some children up. Police were called and tried to find the truck, which was described as a dark-colored, older extended cab or quad-cab pick-up truck.



A stranger danger incident has police in Bloomfield Township on high alert.

Big picture view:

Police have sounded the alarms on safety after reports of a suspicious vehicle trying to pick some children up. Now, officials are sending a message to all parents to talk and create a safety plan for their children.

"Well the first thing we want to do is we want to encourage our parents to have a conversation with our children. I know we have the conversation in schools. But I think it’s very important reminder at the home level," said Chief James Gallagher. "What are some safety plans in your own neighborhood, whether it’s run into a neighbor's house if they’re being approached, whether it’s obviously now with cell phones, having tracking apps on our cell phones, right."

What they're saying:

The plea from police comes after they say two men in a pickup truck in the area of Maple and Chesterfield motioned for some children on scooters to go inside.

The children, instead, went home. But Birmingham Police say the truck then followed them home.

Police were called and tried to find the truck, which was described as a dark-colored, older extended cab or quad-cab pick-up truck. But it was gone.

Chief Gallager said it was good the children were together,

"We obviously want kids in packs or with a friend," he said. "They should also let their friends know that they’re on their way. Right if I’m going around the block, to my buddy's house, I should let them know I’m coming and, hey, I’ll be there in 2 or 3 minutes. If I don’t show up in 5, 6, 7 minutes, that phone call should be made."

What you can do:

The chief also recommended parents and children to have:

Situational awareness

Know your surroundings

See something, step in and get involved.

"I would say that if somebody see somebody in crisis, and they’re comfortable, obviously 911 is the first call. The faster we’re alerted, the faster we’re all going to get on scene," Gallager said. "Having that safety plan could be for many things though right for house fires. If there’s a fire in the home, whose house do you run to do so we could meet up."