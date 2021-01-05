7-car crash caused by racers leads to woman being ejected from car
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A woman was ejected after being involved in a seven-car crash at Saint Martins and Lindsay in Detroit Tuesday afternoon.
The 20-year-old victim is hospitalized in serious condition but is expected to recover and was the only person injured.
Witnesses told FOX 2 that drivers inside a Challenger and Honda had been street racing when the crash happened, involving two parked vehicles, two vans and one flipped vehicle.
Stay with FOX 2 for updates as more information becomes available.