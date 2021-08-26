7-year-old boy pulled from water at Novi pond, hospitalized

A 7-year-old is hospitalized after going underwater in a Novi pond Thursday, according to police.

The boy was found unresponsive in a pond in the 50000 block of Nine Mile Road and pulled from the water by his father. Police say he was given instructions for cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Novi police and fire responded and immediately began live-saving measures.

The 7-year-old male was transported to Ascension Providence Hospital - Novi for medical treatment and evaluation. The boy was then air-lifted to the University of Michigan Mott for further medical treatment.

Novi police is investigating the incident.