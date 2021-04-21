7-year-old child shoots self accidentally inside home on Detroit's west side

Detroit police are investigating a report of a 7-year-old child shot with a self-inflicted wound on the city's west side. The child is expected to recover.

The incident happened in the 12000 block of Prarie Street at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday night when the child found a handgun inside the home and started playing with it when it discharged and struck him, Detroit police said.

Medics responded and transported the child to the hospital. There is no condition at this time, but the child is alert and talking.

No arrests have been made in connection to the incident. Child Protective Services are investigating.

