7-year-old girl shot in the head during drive-by in Pontiac

A 7-year-old girl was shot in the head and is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting in Pontiac Friday afternoon.

Police say the little girl was sitting in a car in the driveway while the vehicle was being unloaded when a small orange SUV pulled up firing shots at about 4:50 p.m. The shooting took place near Wilson and Edmund Court.

There is no further description available of the SUV or the suspect at this time.

