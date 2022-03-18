Expand / Collapse search
7-year-old girl shot in the head during drive-by in Pontiac

By David Komer online producer
Crime and Public Safety
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 7-year-old girl was shot in the head and is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting in Pontiac Friday afternoon.

Police say the little girl was sitting in a car in the driveway while the vehicle was being unloaded when a small orange SUV pulled up firing shots at about 4:50 p.m. The shooting took place near Wilson and Edmund Court.

There is no further description available of the SUV or the suspect at this time.

There is no further description available of the SUV or the suspect at this time.


 