7-year-old killed by suspected drunk driver who crashed into family's minivan

A devastating crash killed a 7-year-old boy and injured his 5-year-old sister, who is in critical condition Saturday night from a speeding driver.

Their grieving father is heartbroken after the crash at Seven Mile and Mound when a speeding white vehicle went through a red light and crashed into two cars.

"I don’t know what I’m thinking to be honest with you," said Jerome Coleman.

The crash killed Coleman's 7-year-old son who had the same name, called Junior.

"I changed my Facebook profile to him holding up his first fish that he caught," Coleman said. "He was so happy."

Also troubling that Monday morning, his five-year-old sister, Kiaree, remains in critical condition at the hospital.

Kiaree Coleman

"She's still in the hospital and ICU," said Tawyna Griffin, their mother. "She’s got a lot going on with her, but she’s here."

There were six people in the burgundy Chrysler minivan: Griffin, a friend, and her four children all going to Griffin‘s twin sister’s house to be with family.

Police say the driver of the white vehicle may have been intoxicated is in custody. Criminal charges are pending.

Detroit's east side community learned about the tragedy, and wanted to help - The Clora Funeral Home is offering a free service and burial.

Jerome Coleman, Jr.

"It really broke our hearts here," said Demyia Williams. "Just knowing that a 7-year-old passed away, it really broke our hearts and we really just want to help the family."

And the owner of Junior’s favorite place to eat - Lou’s Detroit Coney Island, donated $2,500 to the family.

"It means a lot. It does it means a lot," Griffin said.

There will also be a Candlelight vigil this Saturday Nov 16th at 4:30 p.m. with blue balloons, and the family has set up a GoFundMe account.

"Even though it is going to get better," his father said, "It doesn’t feel like that at this moment."

Donate: If you would like to give money to the family's GoFundMe, CLICK HERE.

Jerome Coleman Jr., left, and Jerome Coleman senior.



