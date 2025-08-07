70-year-old man dies after drowning in Wixom apartment pool

article

A 70-year-old Wixom man has died after drowning in an apartment pool on Thursday evening.

What they're saying:

At 7:20 p.m., Wixom police officers were called out to the Bristol Square Apartments complex located in the area of Beck Rd. and Pontiac Trail. There, they found a man lying at the bottom of the complex's pool, unresponsive.

Police took the man from the pool, and he was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say the identity of the man is not being released at this time.