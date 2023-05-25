70-year-old MDOT worker hit and killed in Ingham County

A Michigan Department of Transportation worker was struck and killed by a vehicle in Ingham County Thursday.

The construction flag worker, a 70-year-old Hillsdale County man, suffered severe injuries. The MDOT worker was fatally struck in a crash on Grand River Ave near M-52 in Leroy Township just after 2 p.m. just west of Webberville according to the Ingham County Sheriff's Office.

An eastbound vehicle struck a construction flag worker who was directing traffic within a work zone. The driver, a 23-year-old Williamston woman, sustained minor injuries.

Emergency crews had to extricate the victim from beneath the vehicle to render aid. An ambulance transported the victim to an area hospital, where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.

