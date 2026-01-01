75-year-old Wixom man hospitalized after confrontation with DoorDash driver

article

The Brief A 75-year-old Wixom man remains in intensive care after a road rage confrontation with a DoorDash delivery driver. Police say the man was punched after confronting the driver about speeding and was left unconscious in the roadway. The driver was arrested and charged with aggravated assault; bond was set at $35,000.



What we know:

According to the Wixom Police Department, officers were dispatched just before 5:30 p.m. Dec. 28, 2025, to the area of Barberry Circle and Windingway Drive after reports of an elderly man lying unconscious and unresponsive in the roadway.

The backstory:

While officers rendered aid, investigators learned the victim, identified as Lloyd Poole, had confronted a DoorDash driver about speeding through the neighborhood shortly before the assault.

Police say the driver, identified as 40-year-old Ryan Turner, later went to the Wixom Police Department and admitted Poole confronted him.

Turner told investigators he felt threatened and struck Poole with a closed fist, causing him to fall and hit his head on the roadway.

According to police, Turner admitted he then drove away, leaving Poole in the street. He was arrested and taken to the Oakland County Jail.

Poole remains in the Intensive Care Unit in serious condition.

Turner was charged with aggravated assault. Bond was set at $35,000.