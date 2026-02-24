76-year-old suspect charged for pair of shootings in West Bloomfield

The Brief Fawzi Kased was arraigned from a hospital bed on video Tuesday. Kased, 76, targeted a pair of victims - one at an apartment complex and another at a liquor store. Police say the shootings were not random and that Kased formerly worked at the party store.



The man accused of shooting two people in a pair of separate shootings in West Bloomfield made his court appearance from a hospital bed Tuesday.

The backstory:

The suspect, 76-year-old Fawzi Kased, was charged in connection with a pair of shootings in a video arraignment.

Police say after being taken into custody he suffered a possible seizure and has been in the hospital since.

On Saturday morning, investigators say the 76-year-old shot two people at two different locations:

In the first instance, a woman was wounded at the Thornberry Apartment Complex.

Investigators say he shot through the door of her home and struck her in the abdomen.

Then police say a man at Maple View liquor was the next target. Then they say calls came in about shots fired at third location but no one was struck.

Police say the shootings were not random. On Tuesday, he was charged with two counts of assault with attempt to murder, among others.

The prosecutor says he was a former employee of the liquor store.

Kased had a translator was by his side as he lay in a hospital bed.

"Based on the limited information available and due to the serious nature of the allegations, we do have concerns for public safety and the safety of the alleged victims. therefore not recommending that he be released on his own recognizance," said Ellen Kidder, pretrial services.

The judge set bond at $3 million. Investigators still are not sure about a motive.

FOX 2 reached out to the victim’s family, they declined our request for an interview.