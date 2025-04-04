800+ National Guard members activated after northern Michigan ice storms

article

The Brief More than 800 National Guard airmen and soldiers are in northern Michigan helping after ice storms crippled the area. Ten northern Michigan counties are under a State of Emergency. The Guard members are helping clear debris, deliver food, and more.



More than 800 members of the Michigan National Guard are working to help residents impacted by massive ice storms.

Ten northern Michigan counties are under a State of Emergency after the storms last weekend knocked out power, took down trees, and made driving dangerous across the region.

Earlier this week, both the Army and Air National Guard were activated to help. Most are staying at Camp Grayling and started being sent to impacted communities on Thursday.

Units deployed up north include:

1st Battalion, 119th Field Artillery Regiment (Lansing)

1071st Support Maintenance Company (Grayling)

1073rd Support Maintenance Company (Greenville)

1430th Engineering Company (Traverse City)

1431st Engineering Company (Calumet)

1432nd Engineering Company (Kingsford)

1434th Engineering Company (Ypsilanti)

127th Wing, Selfridge Air National Guard Base (Harrison Township)

110th Wing, Battle Creek Air National Guard Base (Battle Creek)

210th Military Police Battalion (Taylor)

"Our Soldiers and Airmen live and serve in the communities that are impacted by this ice storm and we are committed to helping our neighbors overcome this historic storm," said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. "We are working alongside our local and state agency partners to help clear roadways overcome by debris and supporting delivery of pallets of food to areas in need."

The Michigan National Guard was activated in support of civil authorities to assist with debris removal and the delivery of essential services across Northern Michigan. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Brayden Stephan)

The mission includes collaboration with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Michigan State Police and Michigan Department of Transportation.

Mobile chainsaw teams will be utilized to clear debris as military members help to clear debris, restore power, and reestablish access to emergency communications sites.

Otsego, Oscoda, Montmorency, Presque Isle, Emmet, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Mackinac, and Alpena counties are currently under the State of Emergency.

Residents in need of help or resources are asked to contact Michigan 211 at https://mi211.org/ or by dialing 211 or 844-875-9211 .

Read Next: Mackinac Bridge closures prompt energy emergency declaration for Michigan's UP