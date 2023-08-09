$80,000 of crystal meth seized in Detroit drug bust

article

Eight pounds of crystal methamphetamine was seized by authorities in an operation conducted in Detroit on Tuesday, the Michigan State Police announced.

The seized drugs are estimated to be worth about $80,000 in street value. Charges are pending on the suspect, who has not been named yet as the investigation continues, MSP said.

The bust was made by the County of Macomb Enforcement Team, Criminal Interdiction Unit, and assisted by the FBI.

No details on where the drugs were discovered in Detroit, or the circumstances of the bust.

