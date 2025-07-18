8,000th abandoned Detroit home demolished since 2020 proposal

The Brief The 8,000th demolition of an abandoned home in Detroit after a 2020 proposal. That promise came from Prop N, overwhelmingly approved by voters, with the help of a $250 million grant. Cliff Johnson has lived on this street for 20 years and fixed up this home himself.



It has been a long time coming as the 8,000th demolition in the city of Detroit has occurred since they passed a proposal back in 2020.

Big picture view:

That promise came from Prop N, overwhelmingly approved by voters, with the help of a $250 million grant. Now an abandoned home on Lauder Street on the city’s west side has been marked as the 8,000th blighted home removed since the vote went through.

"To the people of Detroit, when I told you we’d get 8,000 houses down: promises made, promises kept," said Mayor Mike Duggan.

Local perspective:

Detroiters were singing praises and not just for the 8000th home, but many that are being transformed by this initiative.

"When I came in, the land bank owned 47,000 abandoned houses," said Duggan. "By the end of this year, it’s going to be about 1,000, and none of them are going to need to be demolished. Those are all going to be houses for sale."

One of those homes being saved is right next door. Cliff Johnson has lived in the neighborhood for 20 years and fixed up this home himself.

He says progress is here, and you can be a part of it.