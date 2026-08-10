81-year-old Detroit homeowner seeks help after tree falls on home

The Brief A Detroit woman says a tree has been on her house for weeks. he lives in a house on Yosemite Street, near Grand River and Dundee Street. She says weeks ago, after a major storm, this tree fell onto the back of her home.



A large tree fell on a home in Detroit weeks ago. Now an 81-year-old homeowner is trying to get it removed before things get worse.

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Her name is Georgina King. She’s a grandmother and great-great-grandmother and all she wants is the tree off of her home. She lives in a house on Yosemite Street, near Grand River and Dundee Street. She says weeks ago, after a major storm, this tree fell onto the back of her home.

She and her son contacted the City of Detroit and told them what happened. She says they referred her to the Detroit Land Bank Authority.

So, she told them. They gave her a tracking number or a case number. And that was it.

Even though the tree is near her home, King says it’s not on her property and is the responsibility of the Land Bank. Meanwhile, she said no one has been out to assess it, which she hopes happens soon before the next storms hit.

"Oh, it’s been kinda scary for me because I don’t know what’s going to happen, you know, if another storm comes through," said resident Georgina King. "I don’t have the money to get the roof fixed if it does. You know, might mess it up real bad. And I can’t afford to get it fixed if it do. So I’m just worried about it. I want them to come and, you know, remove it or whatever and cut it down."

The other side:

FOX 2 reached out to the sandbank requesting an interview or comment, we are waiting to hear back.

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