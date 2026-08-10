Alleged thief, gun shop employee face charges after Southfield robbery and shooting

The Brief It was originally thought the man who stole the guns in Southfield was also the person doing the shooting. Now the police say that was not the case. The incident was caught on camera inside Action Impact on Sunday, July 19th, at 12:30 p.m.



The case of a robbery and shooting at a Southfield gun shop has now led to the alleged thief and an employee facing charges.

It was originally thought the man who stole the guns was also the person doing the shooting. Now police say that was not the case.

Big picture view:

The incident was caught on camera inside Action Impact on Sunday, July 19th, at 12:30 p.m.

In the video, the clerk shows Marquis Massey a semi-automatic handgun and a revolver when, suddenly, Massey takes off with two of the guns. The clerk, 67-year-old Thomas Beck, takes off after the thief and shots are fired outside the store.

The video then shows police arresting Massey after he ran from the scene and drove off in a stolen SUV, then resisted arrest, with officers punching him several times.

They did recover the semi-automatic handgun. The revolver is still missing.

Now, Massey is not the only one facing charges, with officials saying the clerk, Thomas Beck, fired his gun at Massey and lied about it to police, then tried to cover it up.

However, part of it was caught on security video at the store.

Detectives observed Beck remove a different handgun from the rental firearm display and exchange it with the handgun he had been carrying during the pursuit. The surveillance further shows Beck placing the firearm he had been carrying into an office drawer before officers arrived on scene.

What's next:

Beck is charged with tampering with evidence and lying to a police officer. Massey is facing a number of weapons charges. His bond was set at $800,000.

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