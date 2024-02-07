81-year-old man with dementia missing, Port Huron police say

article

An 81-year-old man who suffers from dementia left his Port Huron home to go to the store Wednesday afternoon and has not returned, according to police.

Roger Pendrock has been reported missing and endangered.

At around 5:20 p.m., investigators located Pendrock’s car driving southbound on Woodward Avenue near 9 Mile Road on a traffic camera, according to police. His car is a "light-colored silver/gold 2008 Jeep Liberty, Michigan Plate 0719K7."

Roger Pendrock's vehicle. (Port Huron Police Department)

Anyone who spots Pendrock's car is asked to immediately call 911 or Port Huron police at 810-984-8415.