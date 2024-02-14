81-year-old pedestrian struck, killed by car in Dearborn

An 81-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle in Dearborn.

The accident took place around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, on Beech Street near Monroe.

"The victim suffered severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital by Dearborn Fire Rescue," according to police. "He was pronounced deceased upon arriving at the hospital."

The driver remained on the scene.

Currently, alcohol and drugs do not seem to be a factor in the accident, police said. An investigation remains ongoing.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the individual who tragically lost his life," said Dearborn Chief of Police Issa Shahin in a news release. "All Dearbornites deserve to feel safe on our city streets."

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for further details.