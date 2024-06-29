Expand / Collapse search

82-year-old Canton woman with dementia missing from her house

By Dave Herndon
Published  June 29, 2024 10:52pm EDT
Missing Persons
CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Carlene Hancock, 82, was last seen near her house in the 41000 block of S. Annapolis Circle, near Haggerty and Van Born Roads in Canton at about 2 p.m. June 29. 

The woman, who suffers from dementia, walked away from the house wearing a white jacket or sweater and unknown pants. 

She is described as 5 feet tall about 130 pounds with black and gray hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone who has seen Carlene is asked to contact the Canton Police Department at 734-394-5400.

Carlene Hancock