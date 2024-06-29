82-year-old Canton woman with dementia missing from her house

article

Carlene Hancock, 82, was last seen near her house in the 41000 block of S. Annapolis Circle, near Haggerty and Van Born Roads in Canton at about 2 p.m. June 29.

The woman, who suffers from dementia, walked away from the house wearing a white jacket or sweater and unknown pants.

She is described as 5 feet tall about 130 pounds with black and gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Carlene is asked to contact the Canton Police Department at 734-394-5400.