84-year-old credits faith, family after 6-month battle to beat COVID-19

After six long months apart from loved ones, Joe Hill is now back where he belongs sitting next to his daughter, April.

The 84-year-old credits his faith and family for helping him get through the unexpected hand life dealt him starting when he was five.

Hill was left paralyzed after polio for some time when he was just 5 years old.

"As I got up to do what kids do, I was unable to look down," he said.

He overcame the virus and went on to own a lawn service company in Detroit before retiring in January. But then in March, Hill got COVID-19. He spent four days on a ventilator.

"It didn't pull me down with my thinking," he said. "I didn't get ahead of myself of what was really happening to me. I was sick and probably getting worse - but I wasn't looking down the road thinking about how much sicker I would be."

"His comment to me was 'I'm not going to worry, God will take care of me and I told my relatives I can go to sleep with peace,'" said his daughter April Hill.

Joe spent the next six months in Ascension St. Johns on Detroit's east side and rehab. His family visits consisted of Facetime video chats and phone calls.

Then on Friday after several negative COVID-19 tests, Joe came home to his eager loved ones.

"My kids, my family kept me going," he said. "Every day I woke up I either had a phone call or someone had been there to see about me."

Now that he's back, Joe has a message. He says with faith and family you can overcome anything. and Joe's family is incredibly grateful for their miracle.

"There's no other way to describe it," April said. "God has been over my dad's life his entire life. For 84 years God has had him the palm of his hands the entire time."

April says Joe has taken good care of himself throughout his life and the family believes that helped him get through the coronavirus, as well.