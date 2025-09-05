86-year-old man dies after suffering medical condition, crashing vehicle in Waterford Township

article

An 86-year-old man died Friday morning after losing consciousness behind the wheel and crashing his vehicle in Waterford Township.

Police said the victim was driving on Pontiac Road near Ariport Road around 7:55 a.m. when he lost consciousness, went off the road, and hit a utility pole and tree. The man had to be extricated from the vehicle.

It appeared that the man suffered a medical condition that caused him to crash, police said. Though the victim's cause of death has not been released, police said that officers did not observe substantial injuries when they removed him from the vehicle.