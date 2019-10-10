Expand / Collapse search

89-year-old hospitalized after crash with MSP trooper

Crime and Public Safety
OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - An 89-year-old man was hurt Thursday morning when a Michigan State Police trooper crashed into his car while heading to the scene of a different accident. 

MSP says the crash happened just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of 8 Mile and Coolidge on the border of Oak Park and Detroit.  

The trooper was heading to a motorcycle accident at 8 Mile and Wyoming when the trooper hit another car in the intersection. 

That driver, an 89-year-old man, was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The trooper wasn't hurt. 

MSP hasn't said yet what caused the collision. 

The crash remains under investigation. 