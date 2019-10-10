89-year-old hospitalized after crash with MSP trooper
OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - An 89-year-old man was hurt Thursday morning when a Michigan State Police trooper crashed into his car while heading to the scene of a different accident.
MSP says the crash happened just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of 8 Mile and Coolidge on the border of Oak Park and Detroit.
The trooper was heading to a motorcycle accident at 8 Mile and Wyoming when the trooper hit another car in the intersection.
That driver, an 89-year-old man, was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The trooper wasn't hurt.
MSP hasn't said yet what caused the collision.
The crash remains under investigation.