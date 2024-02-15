9-year-old brutally beaten by patient at Westland hospital; mother files $100M lawsuit

A 9-year-old boy was chased down and brutally beaten by a 15-year-old female patient at a psychiatric facility – causing him brain damage, trauma, and more.

Now, the victim's mother has filed a $100 million lawsuit against Walter P. Reuther Hospital in Westland for the attack, which occurred on Oct. 18, 2023, according to the attorney representing the victim, Arnold Reed. The boy was a resident at the center.

"He runs around the corner, he falls down on the floor trying to protect himself. For several seconds, she stomps and stomps," Reed said. "She knocks his tooth up into his gums… There are several other staff members just sitting there watching this while he bleeds on the floor."

It all began when the child stuck his hand under the 15-year-old's door, who allegedly proceeded to stomp on his fingers and taunt him, Reed told FOX 2. The teen then threatened the boy, and instead of deescalating the situation, staff have been accused of opening the door.

The victim and his family are suing the hospital and employees to hold them accountable.

"We don’t fault the young lady who did this. This young lady presumably has mental challenges as well," Reed said. "That’s why you have adults who are responsible for the supervision of these children."

The hospital is operated by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS); a spokesperson told FOX 2 the department could not comment on the lawsuit at this time.

As for the assault, an investigation "was completed by the State Hospital Administration and Office of Recipient Rights," according to MDHHS. "As a result, one employee was dismissed, one resigned before they could be dismissed, and another was suspended."