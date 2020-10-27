9-year-old girl shot accidentally inside Detroit home

A 9-year-old girl shot herself accidentally in the 15000 block of Fordham in Detroit Tuesday.

Detroit police say the girl was home with a sibling when she found a gun inside the home, located near Seven Mile and Hayes. While she was handling it, it discharged and wounded her at about 3:40 p.m. She was privately taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Investigators say that her mother was not home at the time of the shooting.

Police say that the circumstances are still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.