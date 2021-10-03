9 years since Christopher Demrose was killed in a hit and run, the driver is still wanted

On Oct. 5, 2021, Christopher Demrose was killed by a hit and run driver. He was struck during his walk home from a nearby bar.

"Someone knows something about that night. before I die I would like to know who killed my son," said Sarah Demrose, the victim's mother.

He had a double cleft palate and no left hand, but did not feel disadvantaged in any way. His mother says he would take three steps forward and someone would knock him back, but Christopher would always come back.

Around this time each year his sister, Maureen Harrington, puts up posters in the area near where it all happened. Each year she hopes it will be the last time she hangs them.

"It's not that we want anyone punished at this point," said Harrington. "I want to talk to the person and get their point as well."

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500. Call 1(800)SPEAK-UP with an anonymous tip.