90 degrees for Friday but a cool down is coming for next week
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Hello gang, the very warm stretch continues through Saturday when a shower chance emerges in the region. Temperatures will drop for next week.
For the rest of Thursday evening and overnight, mostly clear and nice with a low of 63.
On Friday: Partly sunny, very warm again with a high near 90.
Saturday: Sun and clouds, very warm with an afternoon stray shower possible, and a high of 88.
Sunday: Lots of sun but not as warm, with a high near 80.
Monday: Partly cloudy, nice and a high of 82.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, nice again and a high of 79.
Enjoy,
Rich