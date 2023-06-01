90 degrees for Friday but a cool down is coming for next week

Hello gang, the very warm stretch continues through Saturday when a shower chance emerges in the region. Temperatures will drop for next week.

For the rest of Thursday evening and overnight, mostly clear and nice with a low of 63.

On Friday: Partly sunny, very warm again with a high near 90.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, very warm with an afternoon stray shower possible, and a high of 88.

Sunday: Lots of sun but not as warm, with a high near 80.

Monday: Partly cloudy, nice and a high of 82.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, nice again and a high of 79.

Enjoy,

Rich



