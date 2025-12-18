Warren driver allegedly drove drunk and started police chase with child in the car

The Brief A father is charged with allegedly drunk driving and causing a police chase. Van Dyke at 11 Mile was where the police chase ended in a crash.



A 31-year-old father is charged after leading police on a chase while allegedly intoxicated and with his 9-year-old son in the car with him.

Police say the boy is safe, but this chase could’ve ended much worse.

Big picture view:

Van Dyke at 11 Mile was where the police chase ended in a crash, and officers discovered 31-year-old Otez Coil wasn’t by himself in that car, as he had his 9-year-old son with him.

On Tuesday, 9:30 p.m., officers spotted Coil speeding and swerving on Van Dyke. They activated the lights and Coil took off. Speeds hit up to 80 mph and ended in a crash. Coil got out of the car holding his son. Meanwhile police smelled alcohol and saw open containers.

"Most of us here are parents, including myself," said Warren Police Lt. John Gajewski. "This is one of those situations where you ask: How could you, as a parent, put your child into such a dangerous position?"

What's next:

Coil is charged with fourth-degree child abuse, fleeing and eluding, operating while intoxicated, and driving with a suspended license. Warren police say the child is safe and CPS is getting involved.

"I think this case shows the public that sometimes pursuits are necessary. Here’s a father who is intoxicated, who doesn’t have a license. That vehicle’s a rolling weapon that could have injured his child or the community," said Gajewski.

The results of Coil’s blood alcohol test will take 4–8 weeks. In the meantime, his bond was set at $50,000 cash surety. Behind bars is not the place you want to spend your holiday season.