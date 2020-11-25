90-year-old man gets help after being evicted during the COVID-19 pandemic

FOX 2 first introduced you to 90-year-old Clarence Washington Tuesday night. He’s a Korean War Vet who was recently evicted from his Warren apartment.



“Two years ago when I moved into this place, I was making twice as much as I am making now,” Clarence said. “So, with the loss of income, I was having a problem.”

Less than 24-hours after his story aired, Michiganders, like Angela Bashor, heard his story and felt compelled to act.

“How he fell between the cracks, how could someone not reach out and say, hey you’ve been here for years, we know you’re 90, let me know,” Angela said. “I just can’t understand it.”

Her organization “Operation Welcome Home” provides Veterans temporary and permanent housing.

“We have an apartment building, so we can get Veterans in something immediately,” she said.

When asked about Clarence, Angela was eager to help.

“I have an apartment available for him today if he needs something,” she said.

She went on to say there are a lot of reasons to help in this case, his service to our country is among those reasons.

“That person paved the way for me to even be able to serve in the Military today,” Angela said. “So, whatever I can do to help, I’m here and I’m available, We’re here, the organization and my staff.”

Clarence’s family has set up a GoFundMe for anyone else who may be interested in helping out. Click here.