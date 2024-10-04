90-year-old Tigers super fan never lost faith amid surprising playoff run

While the Detroit Tigers post-season run has captured the hearts of fans, there’s one Sterling Heights woman who never lost hope.

"I never doubted them actually. they’re just too cute and too good to not do well," said Margaret Donklin.

FOX 2: "You sat in your recliner and you kept watching?"

"I kept watching," she said.

FOX 2 first met Margaret Donkin — or as she’s affectionately called "Grandma Peggy" — at the beginning of this baseball season — on the eve of her first Tigers home opener.

She stuck with the team when they were 10 games out of the playoffs. And you better believe she celebrated Wednesday’s playoff-clinching victory over Houston.

"I was a little worried I have to admit," she said. "I was a little worried about them, but they came through in the late innings just like always."

FOX 2: "I heard you’ve been doing a lot of dancing with the Tigers in the playoffs. How are you feeling?

"I’m not a very good dancer, but I would if I could," she quipped.

Don’t be mistaken — this 90-year-old grandmother knows baseball — especially Tigers baseball.

She fondly remembers that 1984 World Series-winning team.

And 40 years later, she believes this squad of young cats can repeat history.

FOX 2: "Do you ever feel like this is a team of destiny?"

"Absolutely, and I think that every time Kerry Carpenter or Parker Meadows comes up to bat," she said. "Parker Meadows is one of the most graceful ball players I’ve ever seen. When he runs across the field, when he catches the ball, he does it with such grace."

After our interview, Grandma Peggy got a wonderful surprise: Her grandson got tickets for the two of them to attend Wednesday’s home game at Comerica Park.

