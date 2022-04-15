$906 million in Michigan auto insurance refund checks already distributed

Close to a third of the $3 billion in Michigan auto insurance refund checks have been distributed to eligible residents as of April 14, the governor said.

Some $906 million have made its way into the bank accounts of car and truck owners who had their vehicles insured by Oct. 31, 2021.

As is policy under the state's auto insurance reform legislation passed in 2019, residents in Michigan should receive $400 for every vehicle they had insured by that date. Car insurance companies will have until May 9 to deliver the remaining $2.1 billion.

"Thanks to our bipartisan auto insurance reform, Michigan drivers are receiving $400 refund checks per vehicle. Already, more than $906 million has been put back into the pockets of Michiganders and into our economy, and another $2.1 billion is on the way," said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. "We will continue working together to put Michigan drivers first. Keep an eye out for your $400 refund!"

The money has to go through several stages before it lands in the bank accounts of drivers.

MORE: Former Red Wing Vladimir Konstantinov to lose injury care due to state's no-fault change

After the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association decided on how much of its $5 billion surplus was to go back out to drivers, the funds needed to be sent to relevant auto insurance agencies by March 9.

From there, the insurance companies will have until May 9 to deposit the funds in driver's bank accounts - or send a check.

RELATED: Drivers to receive $400 refund checks per vehicle

The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services says that if someone is eligible, but they don't receive their refund or the insurance company tries sending them a refund through another method, the individual should contact the company.

"If you cannot reach a resolution with your insurance company, call DIFS at 833-ASK-DIFS Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for assistance, or visit Michigan.gov/MCCArefund for more information," said Director Anita Fox.

Here's what else to know about Michigan's auto insurance refund checks:

Who is eligible for refunds?

Anyone who insured their vehicle - whether it's a car, truck, RV, or motorcycle - by 11:59 p.m. Oct. 31, 2021, is eligible for a refund.

The amount of money drivers will receive is per vehicle that's covered under a plan. If a household has two vehicles under the same insurance plan, then the owner would receive $800.

Will drivers that didn't select unlimited PIP still get a refund?

Yes. According to DIFS, all vehicles with a proper insurance plan by Oct. 31, 2021, will get a refund.

While reforms opened up the option for drivers to pay less for reduced coverage relating to personal injury protection, selecting one of the available options other than ‘unlimited’ will not affect the refund amount.

Are there refunds for insured historic vehicles?

The MCCA only charges 20% of their typical assessment for historical vehicles due to their limited allowable use, DIFS says. As long as the vehicle was injured by the appropriate deadline, drivers will get a refund of $80.

DIFS also created a FAQ site for drivers to peruse if they have any questions.

Advertisement

Any drivers that are eligible to receive a refund but don't get a check by the May 9 deadline can contact their insurance company with questions. They may also contact the insurance department with concerns Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 833-ASK-DIFS (833-275-3437) or emailing autoinsurance@michigan.gov.