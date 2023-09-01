Weeks after disbanding its lineup that featured hyper local radio hosts, 910 AM's new programming will take effect on Sept. 5.

According to a release from Kevin Adell, the chief executive of Adell Media and the owner of the radio station, the new broadcast lineup will feature news and conservative talk radio. Among the incoming shows will be those hosted by Glenn Beck, Sean Hannity, and Bill O'Reilly.

Adell said the programming change would cater to audiences interested in political news as the upcoming general election kicks into full gear.

"For the first time in years, Metro Detroit has an alternative to WJR, with a genuinely conservative point of view," said Adell in a news release. "We're excited to launch this new talk station with the biggest names in the format. As the 2024 Presidential Election race heats up, 910 AM will be well positioned to provide all the important news and updates our community needs to stay informed on the latest hot topics and issues."

Just weeks earlier, 910 AM was hosted by several local personalities in Detroit that hosted shows with a predominantly Black audience.

According to Monica Conyers, who worked at the station until her controversial exit in 2017, the dramatic exit of its hosts didn't come with much of a surprise. There were only about 2,000 active listeners during the previous format.

MORE: Former 910 AM host Monica Conyers not surprised at station's format change

"Right now, if everybody was still on, the same people that called your show, they called my show they call the table show, they call the phone show, they called the bad show, it’s the same people," she told FOX 2 in mid-August. "Most of the people never called the show."

While some were upset by the programming change, Conyers, who says she is friends with Adell, said the station owner didn't mean any harm by the shift.

The new slate will kick off at 9 a.m. In addition to talk radio, there will also be local news, weather, and traffic coverage, as well as breaking news coverage from ABC Radio.

The full lineup is below: