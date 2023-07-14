93 first responders join Detroit fire and EMS teams

It was an emotional day for 93 people and their families as the Detroit Fire Department saw off its newest round of graduates.

A proud day for everyone as the newest series of first responders marked their official start of service in Detroit. Cadets were pinned by proud family members on the city's west side.

"It means the world to me," said Andrew Bauman. "I’ve waited my whole life for this moment."

"This is only my second week in the field, and I’ve seen a lot, I’ve done a lot. And I've learned so much, and I understand that I still have a lot to learn," said Carter Pharrirs.

And for others, it meant joining an entirely new family.

"I’ve actually found my second family," said Jasmine Dorr. "I get so many opportunities to like I said work with the best of the best but also give my best."

Of the 93 graduates, 41 were firefighters. The others were emergency first responders. Due to shortages, both departments merged last year to help make work more efficient.

The newest round of graduates helps the department reach their goal of 25 ambulances operating in the city a day.

"Today was just a blessing. To see them when they start and now to see them as the finished product. They’re awesome. They’re hard workers. They’re brilliant. They’re bright and the city of Detroit is lucky to have them," said Chief James Harris.