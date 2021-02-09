A bath bomb recipe that allows for lots of variations

This week, our Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn, shows us how to make luxurious bath bombs ourselves, and it’s way easier than you think!

Below, you will find the basic bath bomb recipe that Jill used. It allows for lots of variations. Jill says that you can choose whatever essential oil combinations that work for you. While the recipe calls for 8-10 drops of oil, Jill found that wasn’t enough fragrance for her liking, so she added considerably more on her next batch. All of that, though, is up to you.

You can also customize them, says Jill, by adding color to the mix. Basic liquid food colors will work really well. Paste food colors will also work, although they may make the mix appear a little blotchier, a look that Jill actually liked.

Last, you can add herbs or dried flower petals to your mix. Just make sure, Jill cautions, that they are totally dried before you add them in. Otherwise, they will start to set off the fizzing effect and your bath bombs won't want to hold together as they dry.

While you can use a bath bomb mold to make these, Jill says that you can use nearly any silicone kitchen/baking mold, or even a cupcake tin, to form your bath bombs. That said, Jill decided to just hand form hers, packing the mixture into round balls like a snowball or a large meatball. Once they were formed, she left them on parchment paper to dry for 24 hours.

Store your bath bombs in a dry place, says Jill, away from moisture and humidity.

Jill says that the bath bombs that she made were way fizzier and lasted much longer than most of the ones that she's bought in stores.

Below, you’ll also find the recipe for a therapeutic bath bomb. That one is good for achy muscles or easing cold or flu symptoms.

Enjoy! You deserve a relaxing bath!

PROJECT RATING: Easy

BASIC BATH BOMB RECIPE

This recipe makes 4 large, 6 medium or 8 small bath bombs.

Ingredients:

1 cup citric acid

1 cup baking soda

½ cup cornstarch

½ cup Fractionated Coconut Oil

8-10 drops favorite essential oil or blend

Silicone mold

Directions:

In a bowl, place citric acid, baking soda, cornstarch, and oil.

Add 8-10 drops of the essential oil or essential oil blend of your choice.

Mix well with a spoon until a soft dough is formed. It should have the consistency of damp sand. If the mixture is too wet, try adding a little more baking soda and cornstarch until the consistency is correct.

At this point, you may add food coloring, dried herbs, or flower petals to the mixture.

Place mixture in silicone molds. Let sit 24 hours before removing from the mold.

To use, drop-in tub or shower and allow to dissolve.

THERAPEUTIC BATH BOMB RECIPE

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Epsom salts

2 Tbsp. organic, raw virgin coconut oil

1 cup baking soda

1/2 cup citric acid – can be found at your local grocery store in the canning section

4 drops of Eucalyptus essential oil

2 drops of Peppermint essential oil

Directions: