A brief warmup for the weekend

After another bitterly cold night with wind chill values near 0 degrees, it's time for a warm-up!

Weekend temperatures rebound courtesy of a south wind. Highs Saturday are projected to be above our normal of 33 degrees. We're aiming for 35! Keep in mind that it will be breezy, so even though the air temperature says it's warmer, it will still feel chilly with wind chills in the 20s.

Saturday starts off dry with sun and clouds, then increasing clouds with a wintry mix expected by evening. Dependent upon temperature, some of you may receive freezing rain, sleet, snow mixed with predominately rain Downriver. Low: 30

Sunday morning may see more of the mix, then mostly cloudy conditions. The SW wind will keep temperatures around 37, but it will feel colder. A cold front moving through late Sunday will dramatically drop the readings to around 13.

Bitterly cold air returns Monday with a high of 19, overnight low of 7. It will still be windy so expect wind chills in the subzero range.

Cold and dry Tuesday (21/17)

Mid-week brings another "warm-up," Look for highs in the mid-30s through Friday with a chance for light snow Thursday morning.

