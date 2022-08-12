A chance for rain but great temps continue for weekend

Not a bad feeling weekend with low humidity levels and temperatures near seasonal.

Saturday brings the threat of scattered showers. High: 78 with a low of 60. Not a washout but Sunday carries a chance for rain too. Cooler day, 74/61.

A few of those showers may extend into Monday morning, then clearing. Look for a high of 79 and a low of 61.

Tuesday is dry and a little warmer 80/60.

Chance for rain returns Wednesday 81/61.

Temperatures remain consistent through Friday 81/61.

No big divergence on temperatures this week.



