A cooler weekend is coming

A slight chance for rain overnight Friday as a cold front approaches. The main component to the front will be a wind shift to the north, allowing cooler, drier air to filter in for the weekend.

The high Saturday will be 77 with a low of 56. Mostly sunny on Sunday under high pressure. The high will be 79 with a low of 62.

Then a little warmer Monday but the threat of rain returns for the evening, high 81 and a low of 67.

There will be rain likely on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs Tuesday of 78, but cooler on Wednesday 70 (in time for the first day of fall).

A cold front makes it much cooler Thursday with a high of 66 and a low of 49.

A little warmer and sunny on Friday of 70.

