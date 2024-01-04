A cut above the rest: Sam's Barber Shop celebrates 70 years in Downtown Detroit

Meet Sam Zeolla.

"Z-e-o-l-l-a - it's an Italian name," he said. "I graduated from the barber school in the fall of 1949. I went in the service when I was 20 - I came out (when) I was 23 years old - that's when I came in this building."

His business is in the Dime Building, also known as Chrysler House on Griswold in Downtown Detroit.

"It was January 2, 1954 - and I've been here ever since," he said. "Seventy-five cents for a shave and $1.25 for a haircut - so you could get a haircut and a shave for $2."

Sam and his family had come from Naples in 1947 - after the war. His father was already here and working for Ford Motor Company. His mom urged him to go to school.

"She said 'You gotta learn a trade - you don't want to go to school - college, you gotta learn a trade.' She said barber is a good trade to learn.'And I'm glad I've listened to her - I've done very well."

He is now celebrating 70 years in business on January 2nd.

The phone rings.

"Oh excuse me one second, 'Barber shop.'"

He has served countless clients there over that 70 years. Although over that span, prices have gone up.

"It's hard to find somebody who uses a straight razor," said Larry, a customer.

"That's what makes the haircut look neat - clean," Sam adds. "I still use the Old Spice."

Quick with a laugh, this great-grandfather is 92 years old. He's seen a lot from these barber chairs - which are even older than his shop.

"I've seen the city was way up and then way down," he said.

And now he's happy to see Detroit rebounding - and glad to be a part of it.

"I keep quite busy," he said.

And that's what keeps him going - his work, his family - and his walks.

"I do my exercise - I walk every day," he said.

FOX 2: "And you go at a pretty good (pace)."

"I do - well, the only way to get exercise is you gotta walk fast," he said. "I go around 18 times - 18 times is one mile."

Sam says so many people ask him - what's your secret - it is, he says, the same as his advice - do what you love.

"Mentally and physically I keep active," he said. "You know I'm going to be 93."

"If you find something you like - stick to it. Myself - I really don't regret that I learned my trade and I love it- and I love people."

FOX 2: "They seem to love you, too."

"Right," he said with a laugh.

Thanks, Sam - and congratulations on your 70th anniversary.

Sam's Barber Shop is at 719 Griswold St., Ste. 220 and the hours are Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. It can be reached at (313) 961-7373.



