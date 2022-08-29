A guide to the 2022 Michigan State Fair this Labor Day Weekend

article

The 2022 Michigan State Fair starts Thursday and runs through Labor Day at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

The event includes animal shows, a circus, carnival rides, and more.

When is the Michigan State Fair?

Fair hours:

Thursday, Sept. 1 and Friday, Sept. 2 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 5 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Agriculture, livestock and indoor vendor booths hours:

Thursday, Sept. 1 and Friday, Sept. 2 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Vendor hall from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Entertainment pavilion:

Thursday, Sept. 1 from 12-9 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 2 from 12-9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 3 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 4 from 12-9 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 5 from 12-7 p.m.

Shrine circus performance daily times:

12 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

On Monday, the final performance is at 5 p.m.

Things to do

There is a midway, circus tent with shows, live music, dog shows, food, beer tent, a 5K, and more, including two new attractions – The Pork Chop Revue and The Cool Zoo.

The Pork Chop Revue, which replaces the pig races, will showcase smart swine, while The Cool Zoo will have exotic animals from the family-owned zoo that focuses on conservation.

A detailed daily schedule hasn't been released yet, but it is expected to be posted here.

Michigan State Fair tickets

Tickets start at $10, which includes admission to just the fair.

Ultimate admission tickets include fair entry, unlimited carnival rides, and circus performances for $42. Right now, you can use the code EARLY2022 to get $5 off these tickets. (This is a limited time deal valid until Aug. 31).

Select Kroger stores also have Ultimate tickets for $34.

There are also craft beer sample tickets available for Friday Night Flights. These tickets also include fair entry.

Admission is free Thursday for military members and people 62 and older.

Parking is free every day.

