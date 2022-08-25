Arts, Beats & Eats 2022: A guide to the annual Labor Day Weekend festival in Royal Oak

article

Arts, Beats, and Eats brings music, food, and culture to the streets of downtown every Labor Day Weekend.

As usual, a packed schedule is planned. Here's what to expect.

When is Arts, Beats, and Eats?

The festival begins Friday, Sept. 2. It runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Sunday and from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday.

How much does it cost?

Admission is free until 5 p.m. Friday. After that, it's $10.

On Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, entry is $5 until 3 p.m. and $10 after 3 p.m.

Children younger than 3, veterans, and active duty military members, are free.

Where is parking?

Parking is not allowed at meters or in neighborhoods near the festival. You will be fined if you park in these areas. Instead, park in a downtown lot, a garage, or at a shuttle lot.

Downtown Royal Oak parking structures and lots ($15):

Downtown Structure #1 – Located at Lafayette & 5th St516 S. Lafayette, Royal Oak, MI 48067

Downtown Structure #2 – Located on Lafayette, North of 4th Street320 Lafayette Street, Royal Oak, MI 48067

Downtown Structure #3 – Center & Third St.300 S. Center Street, Royal Oak, MI 48067

Downtown Structure #4 – 11 Mile between Main and Troy110 E. 11 Mile Rd., Royal Oak, MI 48067

Oakland Community College Parking Structure Lincoln & Washington – 847 S Washington Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48067

Farmer's Market (Parking at the Farmers Market will be free TO MARKET CUSTOMERS ONLY as normal until 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday) – Located at the intersection of 11 Mile & Troy St. East of Main.316 E 11 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48067

East Lincoln & Troy Lots – 3 parking lots located at 211 and 220 E. Lincoln

Lot near downtown ($15):

Royal Oak Middle School Lot – Washington North of 11 Mile & Willis709 North Washington Avenue, Royal Oak, MI 48067-1735

Shuttle lot ($10 parking, shuttle is free):

1. Royal Oak High School – Located off of Crooks, North of 13 Mile1500 Lexington Boulevard, Royal Oak, MI 48073-2400

Shuttle hours: Saturday-Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. and Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

(Mobile users – if you can't see the festival map below, click here.)

Who is performing at Arts, Beats, and Eats?

Dozens of performers, from local acts to national bands, are slated to take the stage.

Headliners include Fitz & The Tantrums, 311, Sponge, and Flo Rida.

See the full lineup here.

What kind of food will be there?