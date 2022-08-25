Arts, Beats & Eats 2022: A guide to the annual Labor Day Weekend festival in Royal Oak
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Arts, Beats, and Eats brings music, food, and culture to the streets of downtown every Labor Day Weekend.
As usual, a packed schedule is planned. Here's what to expect.
When is Arts, Beats, and Eats?
The festival begins Friday, Sept. 2. It runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Sunday and from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday.
How much does it cost?
Admission is free until 5 p.m. Friday. After that, it's $10.
On Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, entry is $5 until 3 p.m. and $10 after 3 p.m.
Children younger than 3, veterans, and active duty military members, are free.
Where is parking?
Parking is not allowed at meters or in neighborhoods near the festival. You will be fined if you park in these areas. Instead, park in a downtown lot, a garage, or at a shuttle lot.
Downtown Royal Oak parking structures and lots ($15):
- Downtown Structure #1 – Located at Lafayette & 5th St516 S. Lafayette, Royal Oak, MI 48067
- Downtown Structure #2 – Located on Lafayette, North of 4th Street320 Lafayette Street, Royal Oak, MI 48067
- Downtown Structure #3 – Center & Third St.300 S. Center Street, Royal Oak, MI 48067
- Downtown Structure #4 – 11 Mile between Main and Troy110 E. 11 Mile Rd., Royal Oak, MI 48067
- Oakland Community College Parking Structure Lincoln & Washington – 847 S Washington Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48067
- Farmer's Market (Parking at the Farmers Market will be free TO MARKET CUSTOMERS ONLY as normal until 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday) – Located at the intersection of 11 Mile & Troy St. East of Main.316 E 11 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48067
- East Lincoln & Troy Lots – 3 parking lots located at 211 and 220 E. Lincoln
Lot near downtown ($15):
- Royal Oak Middle School Lot – Washington North of 11 Mile & Willis709 North Washington Avenue, Royal Oak, MI 48067-1735
Shuttle lot ($10 parking, shuttle is free):
- 1. Royal Oak High School – Located off of Crooks, North of 13 Mile1500 Lexington Boulevard, Royal Oak, MI 48073-2400
Shuttle hours: Saturday-Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. and Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
(Mobile users – if you can't see the festival map below, click here.)
Who is performing at Arts, Beats, and Eats?
Dozens of performers, from local acts to national bands, are slated to take the stage.
Headliners include Fitz & The Tantrums, 311, Sponge, and Flo Rida.
What kind of food will be there?
- Fun Foods Lemonade - Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
- Kona Ice - Shaved Ice
- Eight Claw Crab Boil - Southern Inspired Seafood
- Smoke House 52 (Gluten Free) - BBQ
- Maui Mike’s Tiki Bar - Alcoholic & Non-Alcoholic Smoothies
- Fork in Nigeria - Nigerian Food
- Lekker Choco Treats - Chocolate Covered Fruits
- The Cous Cous Truck - North African Cuisine
- Matt Bain Lemonade - Alcoholic & Non-Alcoholic Lemonade
- ImaginATE (Gluten Free) - Upscale American Fare
- Pita Way - Middle Eastern
- Big Mike Niko's Gyro's - Greek
- Big Mike's Mexican Grill - Tex-Mex
- Joe's Royal Oak Grill - Indian and Italian Food
- Love Froyo - Soft Serve Ice Cream
- Presotea (Gluten Free, Vegan) - Bubble Tea & Banh Mi
- Cafe Muse (Gluten Free) - Light American Fare
- Drunken Rooster (Gluten Free, Vegetarian) - Elote (Mexican Street Corn)
- Island Noodles (Vegan) - Hawaiian Stir Fry
- Hog Heaven (Gluten Free) - BBQ
- Shawarma Stop To Go (Gluten Free, Vegan) - Shawarma
- Soaring Eagle Cuisine Machine - Upscale Cuisine
- Trattoria da Luigi - Italian Street Food
- For the Love of Cheesecake - Handmade Cheesecake
- Frick'n Good Cookies - Homemade Cookies
- Ryba's Fudge - Mackinaw Island Fudge
- Peace Love & Tacos - Deep Fried Tacos
- Shatila Bakery - Baklava
- Taste & Tell - Creole Inspired Paella
- Eureka Eatery - Nashville Hot Chicken
- Tequila Blue - American Fare
- Fifth Avenue - Giant Turkey Legs
- Cool Jacks - Ice Cream Sandwiches
- Sedona Taphouse (Gluten Free, Vegan) - Upscale Taphouse
- Big Mike’s Butterfly - Loaded Butterfly Chips
- Asian Corned Beef - Fusion Egg Rolls
- House of BBQ (Gluten Free) - Southern BBQ
- The Fern - Sugar Free Tea
- Chick-A-D - Deep Fried Chicken
- Cousin's Maine Lobster - Lobster Rolls
- Crispelli’s - Pizza by the Slice
- Real Taco Express - Traditional Street Tacos
- Oak House Deli (Vegan) - Deli Sandwiches
- Wing Snob - Cauliflower & Chicken Wings
- Lil Brothers Burgers - Sliders
- Cinnabon - Cinnamon Rolls
- Galindo's - Street Tacos & Roasted Corn
- Gosia's Pierogies (Vegan) - Pierogies & Kielbasa
- La Feast (Gluten Free) - Middle Eastern
- Goldfish Tea - Bubble Tea
- Sweet Treat Sensations - Homemade Cookies
- Ichylin Cafe - Ice Cream & Crepes
- Big Mike Lemonade - Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
- Mr. Deep Fried - Deep Fried Everything
- B.L. Ellis (Gluten Free) - American Soul Food
- Big Bo's Grill - Unique Egg Rolls
- Del Ray BBQ - BBQ
- Nacho Grill - Every Type of Nacho
- Selena's Cuisine - Halal Tacos
- Cajun Soul Sistas - Creole Soul Food
- Mercurio's Diner - Burgers & Fries
- Mercurio's Chicken - Chicken On a Stick
- Nautical Bowls (Gluten Free) - Acai Bowls