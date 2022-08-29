How to get discounted tickets, free entry to Michigan State Fair

article

The Michigan State Fair starts Thursday at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

Ultimate admission tickets include fair entry, unlimited carnival rides, and circus performances for $42. However, you can get discounts on these tickets and your admission to the fair.

The fair is held through Labor Day.

Check out our Michigan State Fair guide here.

$5 discount code

From now through Aug. 31, get an Ultimate ticket for $37 by using the code EARLY2022 online.

Buy tickets here.

Kroger discount

Select Kroger stores have tickets for $34 through the fair.

Food drive $5 discount

Bring three or more non-perishable food items for the Gleaners drive and get $5 off your Ultimate admission ticket when you buy it at the door.

Free volunteer tickets

Volunteer for four hours at the fair and get a free Ultimate ticket. You will also receive a meal and shirt.

Apply to volunteer here.

Donate blood for free admission

If you donate or attempt to donate blood at the fair, you will receive a $10 Kroger gift card and have your fair admission refunded.

Make an appointment here.

Free military, senior entry

Admission is free Thursday for military members and people 62 and older.