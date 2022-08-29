How to get discounted tickets, free entry to Michigan State Fair
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Fair starts Thursday at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.
Ultimate admission tickets include fair entry, unlimited carnival rides, and circus performances for $42. However, you can get discounts on these tickets and your admission to the fair.
The fair is held through Labor Day.
Check out our Michigan State Fair guide here.
$5 discount code
From now through Aug. 31, get an Ultimate ticket for $37 by using the code EARLY2022 online.
Kroger discount
Select Kroger stores have tickets for $34 through the fair.
Food drive $5 discount
Bring three or more non-perishable food items for the Gleaners drive and get $5 off your Ultimate admission ticket when you buy it at the door.
Free volunteer tickets
Volunteer for four hours at the fair and get a free Ultimate ticket. You will also receive a meal and shirt.
Donate blood for free admission
If you donate or attempt to donate blood at the fair, you will receive a $10 Kroger gift card and have your fair admission refunded.
Free military, senior entry
Admission is free Thursday for military members and people 62 and older.