A guide to the Ann Arbor Art Fair this weekend
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Get ready for a weekend of art, music, and food at the Ann Arbor Art Fair.
The Ann Arbor Art Fair is an annual three-day-long event that draws artists and visitors from across the country. The fair showcases a diverse array of high-quality art that appeals to a wide range of tastes.
When and where?
The 2023 Art Fair will take place from July 20 to July 22 in Downtown Ann Arbor.
(Mobile users - click here if you can't see the map below.)
What to expect?
Visitors can expect to see a wide variety of art, including paintings, sculptures, jewelry, and more, from artists all across the country. In addition to the art, there are also food vendors, live music, and other entertainment options available throughout the fair.
Where can I park?
Parking lots & structures
Ashley + Main Structure
Ashley + Main Lot
Fourth Ave. + Washington Structure
William + Fourth Ave. Structure
Ashley + William Lot
Library Lane Lot
Thompson Structure
E. Washington Structure
Forest Structure
Park at Huron High School
Shuttle Stop: Fletcher and Washington streets
Shuttle Stop: South University and Forest
Park at Briarwood Mall
Shuttle Stop: Main St. at William St.
Shuttle Stop: State St. near South University