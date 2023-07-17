A guide to the Ann Arbor Art Fair this weekend

article

Get ready for a weekend of art, music, and food at the Ann Arbor Art Fair.

The Ann Arbor Art Fair is an annual three-day-long event that draws artists and visitors from across the country. The fair showcases a diverse array of high-quality art that appeals to a wide range of tastes.

When and where?

The 2023 Art Fair will take place from July 20 to July 22 in Downtown Ann Arbor.

(Mobile users - click here if you can't see the map below.)

What to expect?

Visitors can expect to see a wide variety of art, including paintings, sculptures, jewelry, and more, from artists all across the country. In addition to the art, there are also food vendors, live music, and other entertainment options available throughout the fair.

Where can I park?

Parking lots & structures

Ashley + Main Structure

Ashley + Main Lot

Fourth Ave. + Washington Structure

William + Fourth Ave. Structure

Ashley + William Lot

Library Lane Lot

Thompson Structure

E. Washington Structure

Forest Structure

Park at Huron High School

Shuttle Stop: Fletcher and Washington streets

Shuttle Stop: South University and Forest

Park at Briarwood Mall

Shuttle Stop: Main St. at William St.

Shuttle Stop: State St. near South University