Arts, Beats & Eats music lineup released -- Here's who will perform at Royal Oak festival

article

The music schedule for Arts, Beats & Eats includes artists spanning genres.

Headliners at the annual Labor Day Weekend fest in Royal Oak include Fitz & The Tantrums, 311, Sponge, and Flo Rida.

Performers will take to nine states during the event.

Find more things to do here.

Check the full entertainment lineup below.

Jim Beam National Stage

Friday, Sept. 2

4:00 PM

Frame 42 (Classic Rock/Rock)

5:30 PM

Tommy DeCarlo - Singer of Boston (Rock)

7:30 PM

Average White Band (Funk/Soul)

9:30 PM

Fitz & The Tantrums (Pop)

Saturday, Sept. 3

10:00 AM

Priority Health Zumbathon (Zumba)

4:00 PM

Jack’s Revenge (Rock)

5:00 PM

Beatlemania Live! (Beatles Tribute)

7:30 PM

Chevelle (Rock)

9:30 PM

311 (Alt Rock)

Sunday, Sept. 4

4:30 PM

Kira Blue (Country/Pop)

5:45 PM

Jackson Dean (Country)

7:30 PM

Chase Rice (Country)

9:45 PM

Sponge (Alt Rock)

Monday, Sept. 5

3:00 PM

Polish Muslims (Polka Rock)

4:00 PM

Your Generation In Concert (Tribute/Covers)

6:30 PM

Rob Base & Montel Jordan (Hip-Hop/R&B)

7:45 PM

Flo Rida (Hip-Hop/R&B)

Shorts/Old Nation Alternative Rock Stage

Friday, Sept. 2

12:30 PM

Ameera Bandy (Acoustic Variety)

2:00 PM

Lee Cleaveland & The Lefthand Band (Rock/Indie)

3:30 PM

Aaron Lewys (Singer-Songwriter/Pop)

5:00 PM

Mama Yaya (Acoustic/Pop)

6:30 PM

Griffin Benton (Alternative)

8:00 PM

Bryan Hugo Iglesias (Alternative/Indie)

9:45 PM

Killer Flamingos (Cover Band/Top 40)

Saturday, Sept. 3

12:00 PM

Stevie Soul wsg Jamss Link (Pop/R&B)

1:15 PM

Marquette (Alternative)

2:45 PM

Lyons (Rock/Rockabilly)

4:15 PM

Syd Burnham (Indie)

5:45 PM

Lochaven (Rock)

7:15 PM

If Walls Could Talk (Rock)

8:45 PM

Jackson & The Pool Sharks (Alternative/Indie)

10:15 PM

Eva Under Fire (Alternative/Rock)

Sunday, Sept. 4

12:30 PM

Ella X (Pop)

2:00 PM

Wake Up Jamie (Singer-Songwriter/Americana)

3:30 PM

Rachel Curtis (Singer-Songwriter/Pop)

5:00 PM

Edison Hollow (Rock/Classic Rock)

6:30 PM

In Flow (Dan Tillery) (Acoustic Variety)

8:00 PM

Hacky Turtles (Alternative)

9:45 PM

Lewis "Louie Lee" Hensley (Country Hop & Roll)

Monday, Sept. 5

12:15 PM

Good Greene (Alternative Hip-Hop)

1:45 PM

Remnose (Alternative/Indie)

3:15 PM

Reuther (Rock/Punk)

4:45 PM

Those Legs (Indie)

6:15 PM

Nadim Azzam (Alternative/Hip-Hop)

8:00 PM

Autumn Kings (Alt Rock)

Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Rock Stage

Friday, Sept. 2

11:00 AM

The Detroit School of Rock and Pop Music (Rock)

3:30 PM

No Requests (Indie Rock)

5:00 PM

Kougaran (Rock/Hard Rock)

6:30 PM

Spiral Crush (Rock)

8:00 PM

The Santana Project (Santana Tribute Band)

9:45 PM

Sunset Blvd (Tribute Band)

Saturday, Sept. 3

12:15 PM

Brett Mitchell & the Mitchfits (Indie)

1:45 PM

All Grown Up (Rock/Classic Rock)

3:15 PM

Slowfoot (Blues/Rock)

4:45 PM

The Ruiners (Garage/Punk)

6:15 PM

Johnny Bee & The Murder Hornets (Rock & Roll)

7:45 PM

Eliza Neals (Blues/Rock)

9:45 PM

Tino G's Dumpster Machine (Blues)

Sunday, Sept. 4

12:15 PM

Five Ninety Five (Acoustic/Pop)

1:45 PM

Delta Twins (Blues/Rock)

3:15 PM

George Aneed (Rock)

4:45 PM

The Science Fair (Rock/Indie)

6:15 PM

Visitor (Rock)

7:45 PM

Cast Iron Cornbread (Rock)

9:45 PM

Stone Clover (Celtic/Rock)

Monday, Sept. 5

12:00 PM

Nick & Keelan (Acoustic Variety Top 40 Covers)

1:30 PM

J Michael & The Heavy Burden (Acoustic/Folk Rock)

3:00 PM

BandWagon (Alternative/Classic Rock)

4:30 PM

Chris Canas Band (Blues/Soul)

6:00 PM

Standing Room Only (Rock/Classic Rock )

7:45 PM

The Reefermen (Rock)

Baker College Country/Americana Stage

Friday, Sept. 2

12:15 PM

Phoebe Holmes (Acoustic/Americana)

1:45 PM

Corey Dakota (Americana/Alt Rock)

3:15 PM

Jennifer Westwood & Dylan Dunbar (HonkyTonk/Soul)

4:45 PM

Cold Tone Harvest (Americana/Roots)

6:15 PM

Audrey Ray (Country)

7:45 PM

Alan Turner (Country/Rock)

9:45 PM

Taylor Tucky (Country/Rock)

Saturday, Sept. 3

12:15 PM

Nick Fugedi (Acoustic/Americana)

1:45 PM

Midnight Proof (Americana)

3:15 PM

The Steve Taylor Three

(Americana)

4:45 PM

Matthew James Adkins & The High Hillcrest Band (Country)

6:15 PM

Billy Gunther & The Midwest Riders (Country/ Rock)

7:45 PM

Joe Jaber & The Last Divide (Americana/Rock)

9:45 PM

Shiatown (Country)

Sunday, Sept. 4

12:15 PM

Mike Leslie (Singer-Songwriter/Americana)

1:45 PM

Creature of One (Americana)

3:15 PM

Wrenfields (Americana)

4:45 PM

Katelynn Corll (Americana)

6:15 PM

One Ton Trolley (Americana/Rock)

7:45 PM

Joey Vee (Country)

9:45 PM

Julianne Ankley & The Rogues (Americana/Country)

Monday, Sept. 5

12:00 PM

Leonardo (Acoustic/Americana)

1:30 PM

Hard Luck Pete & The Wrong Way Streets (Country)

3:00 PM

Jacki Danies Show (Pop/Country)

4:30 PM

Kate Hinote Trio (Alternative/Folk)

6:00 PM

Tyler Roy (Country/ Rock)

7:45 PM

The Orbitsuns (Old School Country/Outlaw Country)

Michigan Lottery R&B Stage

Friday, Sept. 2

12:30 PM

JonPaul Wallace (Pop)

2:00 PM

Kirby Lashae (Alternative/Soul)

3:30 PM

The Further Adventures of FatBoy and JiveTurkey (Jazz/Blues)

5:00 PM

Gwenyth Hayes (Neo-Soul/Jazz)

6:30 PM

The Brett Lucas Band (Blues/Rock)

8:00 PM

Laura Rain and the Caesars (Soul)

9:45 PM

Thornetta Davis (R&B/Soul)

Saturday, Sept. 3

12:30 PM

Rick Hicks (Blues/Soul)

2:00 PM

Steely Bran's Dreamboat Lovers (Jazz)

3:30 PM

Ryn Scott (Rock/Hip-Hop)

5:00 PM

My Detroit Players (Jazz/Funk)

6:30 PM

Damon Terrell (Jazz/Funk)

8:00 PM

Valerie Barrymore & Foundation of Funk (Funk/Soul)

9:45 PM

Larry Lee & Back in The Day Band (R&B/Funk)

Sunday, Sept. 4

12:30 PM

DXRYK (R&B/Soul)

2:00 PM

Mason Bays Quintet (Jazz/Funk)

3:30 PM

Emmanuelle Jacob (Pop/R&B)

5:00 PM

Sky Covington (Jazz)

6:30 PM

Funkwagon (Funk/Soul)

8:00 PM

Drey Skonie and The kLouds Band (Pop/R&B)

9:45 PM

Alise King (R&B/Soul)

Monday, Sept. 5

12:15 AM

Kenyatta Rashon (R&B)

1:45 PM

The No Boundaries Quartet (Jazz/Funk)

3:15 PM

Weebone Entertainment (Neo-Soul/R&B)

4:45 PM

Denise Davis and the Motor City Sensations (Motown)

6:15 PM

Nique Love Rhodes & the NLR Experience (Alternative/Hip Hop)

8:00 PM

The Persuasion Band (Party Music)

Flagstar Bank International Stage

Friday, Sept. 2

12:30 PM

Enda Reilly (Celtic/Folk)

2:00 PM

Ironwood (Celtic/Folk)

3:30 PM

Black Murray (Celtic/Folk)

5:00 PM

Aaron Parrott & Milenium Heat (Steel Drum)

6:30 PM

Hya Level (Reggae/Rock)

8:00 PM

HWT [Half Way There] (Reggae/Rock)

9:45 PM

Martin Chaparro MC3 (Latin/Reggae)

Saturday, Sept. 3

12:30 PM

Gerard Smith (Celtic/Folk)

2:00 PM

Victor Samalot Duo (Latin/Jazz)

3:30 PM

Tri-County Bollywood Ensemble (Popular Indian)

5:00 PM

On the Lash (Celtic/Folk)

6:30 PM

Raion Taiko - Great Lakes Taiko Center (World Music)

8:00 PM

Leaving Lifted (Reggae/Rock)

9:45 PM

Roots Vibrations (Reggae, Soca)

Sunday, Sept. 4

12:30 PM

Bossa Fresca Trio (Brazilian/World Music)

2:00 PM

Desert Island (World Music)

3:30 PM

Trio Ureña (Jazz/Fusion)

5:00 PM

Os Clavelitos (Brazilian/World Music)

6:30 PM

The Z Cats (Bill Harrison)(Zydeco)

8:00 PM

King Mellowman and Mellow Runnings (Reggae/Soul)

9:45 PM

Sean Blackman's In Transit (World Fusion)

Monday, Sept. 5

12:15 PM

Celtic Isles (Celtic/Folk)

1:45 PM

Ammy Amorette (World Music)

3:15 PM

Uprizin Band (Reggae/Calypso)

4:45 PM

El Duo Escobar (Cumbia)

6:15 PM

Grupo Illusion (Conjunto/Tejano)

8:00 PM

Harper and Midwest Kind (World Roots)

OCC Cultural/Acoustic Stage

Friday, Sept. 2

12:00 PM

ABE Visual Art - Artist Demo

12:45 PM

RO Children’s Choir with Mayflower Music MI (Singer-Songwriter/Pop)

3:00 PM

Sweet Season (Acoustic Variety)

4:15 PM

ABE Visual Art - Artist Demo

5:15 PM

Djangophonique Duo (Gypsy Jazz)

6:45 PM

Birds of Prey (Americana/Bluegrass)

Saturday, Sept. 3

12:00 PM

ABE Visual Art - Artist Demo

12:45 PM

Tifani VanDenBerg (Folk/Americana)

2:00 PM

Stage Crafters - Little Shop of Horrors

2:30 PM

The Real Dan Minard (Acoustic Variety)

3:45 PM

ABE Visual Art - Artist Demo

4:45 PM

Jake Allen (Acoustic/Indie)

6:30 PM

The Aston Neighborhood Pleasure Club (Modern Vintage)

Sunday, Sept. 4

12:00 PM

ABE Visual Art - Artist Demo

12:45 PM

Rob Massard (Acoustic/Folk Rock)

2:00 PM

Dan Hazlett (Acoustic Variety)

3:15 PM

Mark Reitenga Duo (Acoustic Folk Rock)

4:30 PM

ABE Visual Art - Artist Demo

5:30 PM

Raven Grey (Acoustic/Americana)

7:00 PM

Voxanna (Acoustic Variety)

Monday, Sept. 5

12:00 PM

ABE Visual Art - Artist Demo

12:45 PM

Taylor DeRousse (Acoustic Variety)

2:00 PM

AcousticAsh (Acoustic Variety)

3:30 PM

Acoustic Madness (Acoustic/Americana)

House Of Dank Performance Area

Friday, Sept. 2

12:00 PM

CTYHOP® Silent Disco Presents:

DJ Kaely Kellz (House & Energetic) and DJ QURL (Electronic)

5:30 PM

Movement Detroit Presents

7:30 PM

Movement Detroit Presents

9:30 PM

Movement Detroit Presents

Saturday, Sept. 3

12:00 PM

CTYHOP® Silent Disco Presents:

DJ Rue (Hip-Hop/Pop)

5:00 PM

Movement Detroit Presents

7:30 PM

Movement Detroit Presents

9:30 PM

Movement Detroit Presents

Sunday, Sept. 4

12:00 PM

CTYHOP® Silent Disco Presents:

DJ Rue (Hip-Hop/Pop)

4:45 PM

Movement Detroit Presents

6:15 PM

Movement Detroit Presents

7:45 PM

Movement Detroit Presents

9:45 PM

Movement Detroit Presents

Monday, Sept. 5

12:00 PM

CTYHOP® Silent Disco Presents:

DJ Kaely Kellz (House & Energetic) and DJ QURL (Electronic)

4:00 PM

Movement Detroit Presents

6:30 PM

Movement Detroit Presents

7:45 PM

Movement Detroit Presents

Detroit Institute Of Arts Kids Stage

Friday, Sept. 2

11:15 AM

Amazing Clark Magic Show

11:55 AM

Authentic Native American Dance Ho Chunk Nation presented by Detroit Institute of Arts

12:45 PM

Michigan Science Center Presents:

1:30 PM

Filipinix

2:00 PM

Amazing Clark Magic Show

2:45 PM

Juggler Tim Salisbury

3:30 PM

Michigan Science Center Presents:

4:15 PM

Magic W/ Randyl Lee

5:00 PM

Juggler Tim Salisbury

5:45 PM

Michigan Science Center Presents:

6:30 PM

Magic W/ Randyl Lee

7:30 PM

Konundrum (EDM)

8:30 PM

Versace James (House)

9:30 PM

Detroit Techno Militia (Electronic/Dance Music)

Saturday, Sept. 3

11:30 AM

Zippity 2Dads: 2 Guys & A Guitar

12:00 PM

Ballet Folklorio

12:53 PM

Revolution Chinese YoYo

1:15 PM

Michigan Science Center Presents:

1:53 PM

Revolution Chinese YoYo

2:15 PM

Zippity 2Dads: 2 Guys & A Guitar

2:53 PM

Revolution Chinese YoYo

3:15 PM

Michigan Science Center Presents:

4:00 PM

Mathangi Dance Company

4:45 PM

Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff

5:30 PM

Michigan Science Center Presents:

6:15 PM

Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff

7:30 PM

DJ Katalyst (Funk/Party Music)

7:30 PM

DJ Dav (Open Format)

9:30 PM

5th Dimension (Dance Music)

Sunday, Sept. 4

11:30 AM

"The Adventures of Kitty Montellier" by Flying Cardboard Theater

12:30 PM

Michigan Science Center Presents:

1:15 PM

Jo-Jo Fish Puppet Show

2:00 PM

Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff

2:30 PM

Michigan Science Center Presents: 'Eureka!'

3:30 PM

Jo-Jo Fish Puppet Show

4:15 PM

NatSpinz

5:15 PM

Michigan Science Center Presents:

5:30 PM

Juggler Tim Salisbury

6:00 PM

Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff

6:30 PM

NatSpinz

7:30 PM

DJ Gina Marie (House)

8:30 PM

Dru Ruiz (Open Format)

9:30 PM

DJ Seoul (Techno/House)

Monday, Sept. 5

11:30 AM

"The Adventures of Kitty Montellier" by Flying Cardboard Theater

12:30 PM

Kevin Devine's Rollicking Music Show

1:15 PM

Magic W/ Randyl Lee

2:00 PM

NatSpinz

2:45 PM

Kevin Devine's Rollicking Music Show

3:30 PM

Magic W/ Randyl Lee

4:15 PM

NatSpinz

5:00 PM

Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff

5:45 PM

Kevin Devine's Rollicking Music Show

6:30 PM

Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff