'A huge relief': Detroit woman wins $482,417 Michigan Lottery Fantasy 5 jackpot

A Detroit woman is relieved after winning a $482,417 Michigan Lottery prize.

"Winning is an awesome feeling. It’s a huge relief and couldn’t have happened at a better time," she said.

The 45-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous, won the prize in the March 12 Fantasy 5 drawing, with the numbers 02-10-11-17-21. She bought the ticket online.

"I have been playing the same set of numbers, which is made up of special dates, for a long time," she said. "When I logged in to my account and saw I’d won the jackpot, I called my mom in a panic. She thought something was wrong until I told her I’d won the Lottery. We were both in shock and couldn’t believe it!"

She said she will use the money to pay bills then save the rest.