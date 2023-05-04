Detroit Lions, Pistons mascots get makeover from artificial intelligence

The world of artificial intelligence certainly isn't getting less bold after one user asked one such program to reimagine some of the Detroit sports mascots.

The results are something - if not a little creepy, especially if you're a Pistons fan.

A Twitter account with the handle @GarryGates asked MidJourney "to reimagine all 32 NFL mascots and that may have been a serious mistake"

No team was spared the potential cringe as the program morphed the Baltimore Ravens into a dopey bird, the Los Angeles Chargers into some kind of energizer bunny, and whatever this thing is for the Cleveland Browns.

Roary of the Detroit Lions came out looking okay. He exchanged the brown mane for a blue one and added some 90s-esc paint on his chest and a fiercer glare.

Courtesy of Twitter user @GarryGates

The Detroit Pistons also got the treatment, though the end results were a bit more ambiguous if not downright horrifying:

Courtesy of Twitter user @GarryGates

Courtesy of Twitter user @GarryGates

Technically, the Pistons' mascot is named Hooper - or The Might Mighty Hooper when he's doing some of his amazing stunts.

Courtesy of Twitter user @GarryGates

Courtesy of Twitter user @GarryGates

We're told the Detroit Red Wings also got the same treatment - though that rendering hasn't yet been released.