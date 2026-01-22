'A little scary:' Warren police on the search for factory shooting suspect

The Brief The suspect in a Warren shooting is still at large. An employee of a nearby business told FOX 2 that because it is an industrial area, very rarely does anything happen



Police are still on the search for a suspect in the shooting that occurred at a Warren factory.

Big picture view:

On Tuesday, police told FOX 2 that one man was shot at Warren Screw Products on Stephens near Schoenherr. That man has been taken to a hospital where police say he is in serious but stable condition.

Meanwhile, an employee of a nearby business told FOX 2 that because it is an industrial area, very rarely does anything happen, except the occasional work accident, but a shooting is unheard of.

FOX 2 followed up with Warren police to see where things stood, and they confirmed the suspect and victim were known to the business.

They’re still looking for the suspect, but they’re confident of who they’re looking for. Police confirm a man was shot in the parking lot outside the factory. He is stable.

"I seen cops, they had 8 cars around, yellow around there," said Donna who works at an adjacent business. "Just down there, something like this happened. A little scary yeah!"

What's next:

Investigators can’t confirm if the suspect was a terminated employee or the motive.

At last check, they’re still looking for him, and they say there’s no threat to the community and reports this was ever an active shooter are false.

No description was given. Sometimes, police choose not to based on the leads they’re following.