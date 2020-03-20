Expand / Collapse search

A member of Vice President Mike Pence's staff has tested positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON - The White House says a member of Vice President Mike Pence's staff has tested positive for coronavirus.

Pence's spokeswoman Katie Miller said Friday that the staff member, who is not being identified, did not have "close contact" to either the vice president or President Donald Trump.

Miller said contact tracing, or contacting everyone the individual has been in contact with, is being conducted in accordance with guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Miller says Pence's office was notified Friday evening of the positive test result.