The Brief The president has threatened to delay the opening of a $4.7 billion bridge crossing between the U.S. and Canada. The Gordie Howe Bridge has been under construction for eight years and is set to open this spring.



Could the long-awaited opening of the Gordie Howe Bridge be delayed even further?

While the international crossing is already behind schedule for allowing vehicles across the bridge, utilizing the massive structure is now hitting another potential roadblock: President Donald Trump.

The president accused Canada of not showing the U.S enough "fairness and respect" in a post on social media, which included falsehoods about the bridge's ownership, as well as threats to delay the Gordie Howe Bridge's opening.

What does Canada think?

Ask the residents of Canada, and they hoped the bridge would open without any further delays. After all, the country did pay the $4.5 billion bill to build the massive structure.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney reminded Trump as much during a phone call with the president earlier on Tuesday, according to an interview posted on social media.

But he isn't the only one.

What they're saying:

"I mean we would like it to open. It would be pretty cool. I’m at the border program right now at downtown campus so it’d be pretty cool to open it up," said one Canadian resident.

"It would really help in terms of traffic flow of economic point, I think," said another Canadian citizen. "I’m not too sure but I’m pretty sure that the financially wise are pretty sure our country paid for the entirety of building the bridge."

Zoom out:

Carney added that he had a good discussion with Trump.

And in an Op-Ed written by former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who partly spearheaded the project on Michigan's side, added the negative impacts of any delay in the opening would be felt more on the U.S. side.