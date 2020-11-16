A twist on Thanksgiving classics with Corner Kitchen in St. Clair Shores
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Corner Kitchen opened over a year ago. When the pandemic hit, they stayed open serving up fresh, always home-made and creative dishes. They soon became a foodie favorite on the east side.
Corner Kitchen is serving up a new tradition for families around Metro Detroit. They call it CK@HOME: Thanksgiving Edition.
Metro Detroiter’s can pre-order a Thanksgiving Dinner or JUST the SIDES.
The following is the menu:
- All natural brined turkey breast (two slices of meat) with gravy
- Italian Sausage and Sourdough stuffing
- Roasted Carrots
- Cranberry and Fig Sauce
- Mashed Potatoes
If the family has the turkey covered, here are some AMAZING sides to serve 4 to 6 people:
- Quart of Turkey Wild Rice Soup
- Kale and Mushroom Strata (learn how to make that yourself in the video above and get the recipe below.
- Roasted Bananas and Sweet Potato Mash
- Duchess Potatoes
- Garlic and Gruyere Stuffed Mushrooms
- Sauteed Mushrooms with Peas
- Classic Herb Stuffing
- Kale and Cucumber Salad
- Pumpkin Maple Cheesecake Squares
- Quart of Gravy
Call 586-585-1223 for pricing and place an order or visit their site for more information.. The deadline to place an order is Friday, November 20, 2020.