A twist on Thanksgiving classics with Corner Kitchen in St. Clair Shores

Corner Kitchen opened over a year ago. When the pandemic hit, they stayed open serving up fresh, always home-made and creative dishes. They soon became a foodie favorite on the east side.

Corner Kitchen is serving up a new tradition for families around Metro Detroit. They call it CK@HOME: Thanksgiving Edition.

Metro Detroiter’s can pre-order a Thanksgiving Dinner or JUST the SIDES.

The following is the menu:

All natural brined turkey breast (two slices of meat) with gravy

Italian Sausage and Sourdough stuffing

Roasted Carrots

Cranberry and Fig Sauce

Mashed Potatoes

If the family has the turkey covered, here are some AMAZING sides to serve 4 to 6 people:

Quart of Turkey Wild Rice Soup

Kale and Mushroom Strata (learn how to make that yourself in the video above and get the recipe below.

Roasted Bananas and Sweet Potato Mash

Duchess Potatoes

Garlic and Gruyere Stuffed Mushrooms

Sauteed Mushrooms with Peas

Classic Herb Stuffing

Kale and Cucumber Salad

Pumpkin Maple Cheesecake Squares

Quart of Gravy

Call 586-585-1223 for pricing and place an order or visit their site for more information.. The deadline to place an order is Friday, November 20, 2020.