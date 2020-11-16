Expand / Collapse search

A twist on Thanksgiving classics with Corner Kitchen in St. Clair Shores

This holiday season let Chef Shannon Nowowiecki share his culinary twist on classic staples.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Corner Kitchen opened over a year ago. When the pandemic hit, they stayed open serving up fresh, always home-made and creative dishes. They soon became a foodie favorite on the east side. 

Corner Kitchen is serving up a new tradition for families around Metro Detroit. They call it CK@HOME: Thanksgiving Edition. 

Metro Detroiter’s can pre-order a Thanksgiving Dinner or JUST the SIDES. 

The following is the menu:

  • All natural brined turkey breast (two slices of meat) with gravy
  • Italian Sausage and Sourdough stuffing
  • Roasted Carrots
  • Cranberry and Fig Sauce
  • Mashed Potatoes

If the family has the turkey covered, here are some AMAZING sides to serve 4 to 6 people:

  • Quart of Turkey Wild Rice Soup 
  • Kale and Mushroom Strata (learn how to make that yourself in the video above and get the recipe below.
  • Roasted Bananas and Sweet Potato Mash
  • Duchess Potatoes
  • Garlic and Gruyere Stuffed Mushrooms
  • Sauteed Mushrooms with Peas
  • Classic Herb Stuffing
  • Kale and Cucumber Salad
  • Pumpkin Maple Cheesecake Squares
  • Quart of Gravy

Call 586-585-1223 for pricing and place an order or visit their site for more information.. The deadline to place an order is Friday, November 20, 2020. 